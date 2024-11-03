The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has announced the ticket prices for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England. The match is scheduled for February 9 next year at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

The OCA’s release stated that 44,524 spectators will be able to watch the match at the stadium.

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera has directed all committees and sub-committees to ensure the match is managed effectively.

The teams from India and England will be accommodated at the Mayfair Lagoon.

Here are the ticket prices for the various stands at the stadium: