Bengaluru: Come January, soft pink petals begin carpeting the streets and backyards of India’s garden city – a picturesque symbol of the arrival of the blooming season. Often mistaken for cherry blossoms, rosy trumpets have a long history with Bengaluru.

Amazing photographs of the towering trees embellished with the pink flowers that were shared by the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Tourism Department have gone viral.

While cherry blossoms are associated with countries like Japan and South Korea, the glimpse of pink flowers lying on the roads in India is indeed a sight to behold. As buses pass through the road, the bloomed trees on both sides of the road render the effect of a painting.

The photographs were captured from the Whitefield area in the IT hub by shutterbug Biplab Mohapatra.

Notably, the experience comes about to be due to the presence of Tabebuia Roses trees in the vicinity. In the fall of spring, the trees begin to bloom and spread all their pink love all over the place. The blooming season is already here in springtime and citizens can get enticed by the magical phenomenon by walking alongside streets or visiting parks.

These Tabebuia trees were originally planted in the city by the Britishers. It is said that they introduced Banglore to the pink trumpet trees to satiate their homesickness as the pink blossoms reminded them of their springtime back home. Though after gaining independence, Britishers were made to leave the country, the beauty of the trees planted in different parts of Bangalore continues to charm people even now.