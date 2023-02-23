Check Petrol And Diesel Prices At Different Places In Odisha On February 23

Bhubaneswar: On February 23, petrol, and diesel are being sold at Rs 103.01 and Rs 94.58 respectively in Odisha capital, Bhubaneswar.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, and Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai have recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.