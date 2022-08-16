Check petrol and diesel prices at different places in Odisha on August 16

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have been considerably steady in Odisha and other parts of the country.

In the twin city, customers are reportedly paying Rs 103.19 per litre of petrol and Rs 94.76 per litre of diesel in the State Capital. In Cuttack, customers are paying Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10 per litre of petrol and diesel respectively.

Petrol price at Angul remained same Rs 104.47 on Tuesday while in Balasore, it is sold at Rs 103.18. Petrol price in Bargarh is Rs 104.44. It is sold at Rs 103.73 in Bhadrak, Rs 105.02 in Bolangir, Rs 103.98 in Dhenkanal, Rs 103.77 in Jajpur, Rs 104.77 in Keonjhar and Rs 103.44 in Puri.

Similarly, diesel is being sold at Rs 95.99 in Angul, at Rs 95.98 in Bargarh, at Rs 95.29 in Bhadrak, Rs 95.52 in Dhenkanal, Rs 95.29 in Jajpur, Rs 96.26 in Keonjhar, Rs 99.21 in Koraput and Rs 100.29 in Malkangiri.