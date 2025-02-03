The 2025 Grammys in Los Angeles were a night to remember. Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to win a Grammy in a country music category for Cowboy Carter. She picked up one award for her duet with Miley Cyrus before the show started and later won Best Country Album. President Jimmy Carter received a posthumous award for audiobook narration, and The Beatles won another Grammy. First-time winners like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Doechii also had their moment.



At the 2025 Grammy Awards, The Weeknd made his long-awaited return to the stage after a three-year boycott, marking a significant moment for the Recording Academy. His performance, featuring a mix of “Cry For Me” and “Timeless,” came after he pulled his music from the awards in 2021, citing concerns over fairness.



This year’s ceremony came amid the devastation of recent wildfires in California. In response, the Recording Academy has vowed to use the event to raise support for local relief efforts, turning the night into a platform for solidarity.



Meanwhile, this year’s show was not devoid of controversy either. Ye, the rapper, producer, and songwriter previously known as Kanye West, walked in with his partner, Bianca Censori, who may have overshadowed him. Censori made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the February 2 event in a daring see-through dress that left little to imagination. According to reports, the couple arrived at Grammys uninvited and were swiftly escorted out by security.



Record of the Year



“Now And Then” – The Beatles



“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé



“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter



“360″ – Charli xcx



“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish



“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER



“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan



“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone



Album of the Year



New Blue Sun – André 3000



COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé – WINNER



Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter



BRAT – Charli xcx



Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier



HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish



The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan



THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift



Song of the Year



“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark



Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)



“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)



“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)



“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)



“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER



“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)



“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)



Best New Artist



Benson Boone



Sabrina Carpenter



Doechii



Khruangbin



RAYE



Chappell Roan – Winner



Shaboozey



Teddy Swims



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



Alissia



Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II



Ian Fitchuk



Mustard



Daniel Nigro — WINNER



Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical



Jessi Alexander



Amy Allen — WINNER



Edgar Barrera



Jessie Jo Dillon



RAYE



Best Pop Solo Performance



“BODYGUARD” – Beyoncé



“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter — WINNER



“Apple” – Charli xcx



“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish



“Good Luck, Babe! “– Chappell Roan



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



“Us” – Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift



“LEVII’S JEAN” – Beyoncé feat. Post Malone



“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish



“The Boy Is Mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica



“Die with a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – WINNER



Best Pop Vocal Album



Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER



HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish



eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande



The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan



THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift



Best Dance/Electronic Performance



“She’s Gone, Dance On” – Disclosure



“Loved” – Four Tet



“Leavemealone” – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem



“Neverender” – Justice & Tame Impala – WINNER



“Witchy” – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino



Best Dance Pop Recording



“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer



“Von Dutch” – Charli xcx — WINNER



“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish



“Yes, and?” – Ariana Grande



“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan



Best Dance/Electronic Album



Brat – Charli xcx — WINNER



Three – Four Tet



Hyperdrama – Justice



TIMELESS – KAYTRANADA



Telos – Zedd



Best Remixed Recording



“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” – KAYTRANADA, remixer



“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” – David Guetta, remixer



“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers – WINNER



“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers



“Von Dutch” – A.G. Cook, remixer



Best Rock Performance



“Now & Then” – The Beatles — WINNER



“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys



“The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day



“Gift Horse” – IDLES



“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam



“Broken Man” – St. Vincent



Best Metal Performance



“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)” – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le — WINNER



“Crown of Horns” – Judas Priest



“Suffocate” – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy



“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica



“Cellar Door” – Spiritbox



Best Rock Song



“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)



“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) — WINNER



“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)



“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)



“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)



Best Rock Album



Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes



Romance – Fontaines D.C.



Saviors – Green Day



TANGK – IDLES



Dark Matter – Pearl Jam



Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones — WINNER



No Name – Jack White



Best Alternative Music Performance



“Neon Pill “– Cage the Elephant



“Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds



“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.



“Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon



“Flea” – St. Vincent — WINNER



Best Alternative Music Album



Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds



Charm – Clairo



The Collective – Kim Gordon



What Now – Brittany Howard



All Born Screaming – St. Vincent — WINNER



Best R&B Performance



“Guidance” – Jhené Aiko



“Residuals” – Chris Brown



“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones



“Made for Me (Live on BET)” – Muni Long — WINNER



“Saturn” – SZA



“Wet” – Marsha Ambrosius



“Can I Have This Groove” – Kenyon Dixon



“No Lie” – Lalah Hatahway feat. Michael McDonald



“Make Me Forget” – Muni Long



“That’s You” – Lucky Daye – WINNER



Best R&B Song



“After Hours” – Kehlani



“Burning” – Tems



“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Coco Jones



“Ruined Me” – Muni Long



“Saturn” – SZA — WINNER



Best Progressive R&B Album



So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine — WINNER (TIE)



En Route – Durand Bernarr



Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino



Crash – Kehlani



Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) — WINNER (TIE)



Best R&B Album



11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown — WINNER



Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway



Revenge – Muni Long



Algorithm – Lucky Daye



Coming Home – Usher



Best Rap Performance



“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B



“When the Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos



“Nissan Altima” – Doechii



“Houdini” – Eminem



“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER



Best Melodic Rap Performance



“Kehlani” – Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani



“Spaghetti” – Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey



“We Still Don’t Trust You” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd



“Big Mama” – Latto



“3:AM” – Rapsody feaet. Erykah Badu — WINNER



Best Rap Song



“Asteroids” – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy



“Carnival” – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid



“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar



“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER



Yeah Glo! – GloRilla



Best Rap Album



Might Delete Later – J. Cole



The Auditorium, Vol 1 – Common & Pete Rock



Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii – WINNER



The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem



We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée



Visions – Norah Jones – WINNER



Good Together – Lake Street Dive



Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar



Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter



Best Musical Theater Album



Hell’s Kitchen – WINNER



Merrily We Roll Along



The Notebook



The Outsiders



Suffs



The Wiz



Best Country Solo Performance



“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé



“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll



“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves



“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey



“It Takes a Woman” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER



Best Country Duo/Group Performance



“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan



“II Most Wanted” – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus – WINNER



“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne



“Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay



“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen



Best Country Song



“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves — WINNER



“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey



“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll



“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen



“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé



Best Country Album



COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé – Winner



F-1 Trillion – Post Malone



Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves



Higher – Chris Stapleton



Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson



Best Americana Performance



“Ya Ya” – Beyoncé



“Subtitles” – Madison Cunningham



“Don’t Do Me Good” – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves



“American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell — WINNER



“Runaway Train” – Sarah Jarosz



“Empty Trainload of Sky” – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings



Best Latin Pop Album



Funk Generation – Anitta



El Viaje – Luis Fonsi



GARCÍA – Kany García



Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira – WINNER



ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis



Best Música Urbana Album



Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny



Rayo – J Balvin



FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid



Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente — WINNER



att. – Young Miko



Best Tropical Latin Album



Muevense – Marc Anthony



Bailar – Sheila E.



Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40



Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar — WINNER



Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera



Best Children’s Music Album



Brillo, Brillo! – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – WINNER



Creciendo – Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats



My Favorite Dream – John Legend



Solid Rock Revival – Rock for Children



World Wide Playdate – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids



Best Comedy Album



Armageddon – Ricky Gervais



The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle — WINNER



The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan



Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser



Where Was I – Trevor Noah



Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording



All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer



…And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton



Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton



Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter — WINNER



My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media



The Color Purple



Deadpool & Wolverine



Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein



Saltburn



Twisters: The Album



Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)



American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer



Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers



The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer



Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer



Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers



Best Song Written for Visual Media



“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma [from Twisters: The Album] – Luke Combs



“Better Place” [from Trolls Band Together] – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake



“Can’t Catch Me Now” [from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] – Olivia Rodrigo



“It Never Went Away” [from American Symphony] – Jon Batiste — WINNER



“Love Will Survive” [from The Tattooist of Aushwitz] – Barbra Streisand



Best Music Video



“Tailor Swif” – A$AP Rocky



“360″ – Charli xcx



“Houdini” – Eminem



“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar — WINNER



“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone



Best Music Film



American Symphony (Jon Batiste) — WINNER



June (June Carter Cash)



Kings from Queens (Run DMC)



Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt)



The Greatest Night in Pop