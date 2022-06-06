Check Out Petrol And Diesel Prices In Twin Cities

Bhubaneswar: The fuel rates have increased in the capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday. Currently, the petrol stands at Rs 103.74 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 95.28 per litre today.

Earlier on Sunday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel cost was recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates in Odisha’s silver city Cuttack have increased in the last 24 hours and are recorded at Rs 103.80 and Rs 95.34 respectively. The petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri is recorded at Rs 109.20 per litre while the diesel rate is at Rs 100.56 per litre.