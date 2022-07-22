Check Out Petrol And Diesel Prices In Twin Cities

Bhubaneswar: The fuel rates have been hiked in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneshwar on Friday. The petrol price stands at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre today.

Currently, the price of petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack is recorded at Rs 103.49 and Rs 95.04, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.91 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per liter.