Check Out Petrol And Diesel Prices In Twin Cities

Bhubaneswar: The fuel rates on Thursdayremained constant for the third consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

The petrol price stands at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre today. Both the petrol and diesel rate has not changed in the last 24 hours.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.59 and Rs 95.14, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.91 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per liter.