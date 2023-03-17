Check Out Latest Guidelines For Interest-Free Loan To Odisha Govt Employees For Purchasing EVs

Bhubaneswar: In order to streamline and maintain uniformity in sanction of interest-free electric motor vehicle advance for State Government employees, the Odisha Finance Department on Friday issued guidelines to avoid consequential irregularities.
The advance for the purchase of electric vehicles for the State Government employees will be available only up to 31″ December 2025. The application received after the expiry of the Policy period will not be considered, the Finance Department said in the guidelines.
Here are other the guidelines:
- The interest-free advance for the purchase of Electric Operated Motor Car will be available only to Group-A & Group-B category of Government Employees. The advance amount is limited to 75% of the cost of the Electric Vehicle (Ex-showroom Price) subject to maximum of Rs. 15 lakh.
- The interest free advance for purchase of electric two wheeler (electric motor cycle / scooter / scooty / invalid carriages etc.) will be available to Group-C and Group-D Government employees and above. The advance amount is limited to 75% of the cost of the Electric Vehicle (Ex-showroom Price) subject to maximum of Rs.2 lakh, the Department said.
- The advance amount will be recovered in maximum of 100 consecutive monthly installments from subsequent months. Recovery of the advance be regulated in such a manner that, the same can be recovered before one year of the date of superannuation. In case, if the Government employee retires or expires without payment of full amount of loan, the residual amount needs to be recovered from their arrear salary bill, leave salary bill, pension, Commutation pension or gratuity before its disbursements. If he/she resign/quits from Government Service, the amount will be recovered under OPDR Act.
- If the Government servant so desires he is allowed to repay the instalment in advance.
- The Government employees who will avail the advance have to furnish the copy of Registration Certificate, insurance and Retail invoice of the vehicles to sanctioning authority within 3 months from the data of release of the advances.
- The Government employees who are eligible for both electric (four wheeler & two wheeler) vehicle advance can avail either of one advance at a time.
- Utilisation of the advance for a purpose other than that for which it is sanctioned shall render the Government servant liable to disciplinary action under OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962 as the case may be, apart from refund of the entire advance drawn along with interest forthwith to Government.
- The procedure for sanction of this advance is same as the procedure for sanction of Motor Conveyance Advance.
- Other conditions as prescribed under chapter 14 of Odisha General Financial Rule (Volume-1) and circulars issued there under in force for sanction of Interest bearing advance for purchases of vehicle is applicable in this case mutatis mutandis.
- The advance is debitable to “Demand No – 05 – 7610 – Loans to Government servants etc. – 00 – Administrative Expenditure – Establishment, Operations and Maintenance Expenditure -202 – Advance for purchase of Motor Conveyances — 3609 – Advance for purchase of Electric Operated Motor Car / Motor Cycle – 48001 – Advances.”
- Sanctioning authorities shall make it confirm that the electric vehicle advances sanctioned earlier has been utilised properly for which it was sanctioned by verifying the copy of Registration Certificate, insurance and retail invoice of the vehicles.
