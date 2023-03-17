Check Out Latest Guidelines For Interest-Free Loan To Odisha Govt Employees For Purchasing EVs

Bhubaneswar: In order to streamline and maintain uniformity in sanction of interest-free electric motor vehicle advance for State Government employees, the Odisha Finance Department on Friday issued guidelines to avoid consequential irregularities.

The advance for the purchase of electric vehicles for the State Government employees will be available only up to 31″ December 2025. The application received after the expiry of the Policy period will not be considered, the Finance Department said in the guidelines.

Here are other the guidelines: