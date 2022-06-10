Check Out Fuel Prices In Twin Cities

Bhubaneswar: The rates of fuel have decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday. The petrol price stands at Rs 103.09 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.65 per litre today.

Earlier on Thursday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre while the diesel cost was recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

On the other hand, the petrol and diesel rates in Odisha’s silver city Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours and are recorded at Rs 103.28 and Rs 94.84 respectively. The petrol rate in Odisha’s Malkangiri is recorded at Rs 108.92 per litre while the diesel rate is at Rs 100.30 per litre.