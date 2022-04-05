Check New Prices Of Petrol, Diesel In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to ₹ 9.20 per litre.petrol

The revision has sent the price of petrol up by around Re 1 in the Capital City of Odisha.

Petrol & diesel prices per litre across Odisha today:

Berhampur: Rs 113.09 & Rs 102.79

Bhubaneswar – Rs 111.64 & Rs 101.39

Sambalpur – Rs 112.32 & Rs 102.07

Rourkela – Rs 112.74 & Rs 102.47

Balasore – Rs 111.60 & Rs 102.47

The unrelenting rise in prices of petrol and diesel on a day-to-day basis has not only evoked sharp reactions from consumers but also criticism from traders who apprehend that it will severely hit the daily life of the common man.

The unabated surge in fuel prices has directly affected the transportation expenses as well as the monthly spending of the public.

On the other hand, the bus fare has been increased as per the automatic mechanism, senior officials of the private bus owners’ association said on Thursday.