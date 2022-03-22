Check Fuel Price List In Different Places Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With the latest price revision, petrol and Diesel prices have gone up by 96 paisa and 91 paisa respectively, in Bhubaneswar. Petrol in the capital city of Odisha will now cost Rs 102.74 per litre while diesel will be sold at Rs 92.54 per litre.

Similarly, in Balasore and Rourkela, petrol and diesel prices are up by 85 paisa and 86 paisa respectively.

Petrol in Balasore will now cost Rs 102.65 per litre as against the earlier rate of Rs 101.80 while diesel rate have surged up to Rs 92.49 per litre from Rs 91.63.

In Rourkela, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up to Rs 103.79 and Rs 93.59 per litre respectively.

After the revision in fuel prices, petrol will now cost Rs 108.39 per litre while diesel will be sold at Rs 98.30 in Malkangiri.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital Delhi. The LPG rates were last revised on October 6.

Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669.

The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.