Check Detail Of The Jio IPL Prepaid plans

Mumbai: Reliance jio is offering its customers up to 10 GB of free data as well as a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to celebrate the 2021 cricket season. This supply is just relevant to choosing Jio pay-as-you-go plans. The telecom operator has additionally launched a brand new Jio Cricket app, which is on the market for all of the JioPhone customers without cost. The app permits JioPhone customers to verify rating updates, participate in quizzes and win prizes, as per the corporate. Learn to know extra in regards to the free information and Hotstar supply.

Jio 2021 prepaid plans with IPL access

If you buy the Rs 401 Jio prepaid plan, then you will get 6GB of free data, apart from 3GB daily data. This means that you will be getting a total of 96GB of unlimited data. Users also get unlimited voice calls to my network and 100SMS per day. Apart from these, Jio is also offering free access to apps like Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year), JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

The Rs 2,599 prepaid recharge plan gives free 10GB of data. The plan also includes 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to all networks, and 100SMS. This is a long-term plan and comes with a validity period of 365 days (12 months). You also get free Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year) and other Jio apps.

Jio’s prepaid plan worth Rs 598 includes 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls to all networks, and 100SMS. With this plan, you don’t get extra data, but you do get a free Disney+ Hostar VIP (1-year) subscription.

You can also check out the Rs 777 Jio prepaid plan. It offers extra 5GB of data for free, 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, a total of 100 SMS for 84 days. The company is also giving the Hotstar subscription so that users can watch all the cricket matches for free.