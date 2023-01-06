ChatGPT apologises to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for listing biryani as a South Indian tiffin

Bengaluru: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently put the AI chatbot ChatGPT to test by asking it for a list of the most popular South Indian tiffins — light breakfast or tea-time meals.

The list, which included dishes such as idli, dosa and vada, also mentioned biryani.

That did not go down well with Nadella, who told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling biryani a South Indian tiffin.

To this, the software apologised and said, “I am sorry.”

Nadella then continued the conversation and asked it to create a play on idli, dosa and vada, arguing to see who was better. He also asked ChatGPT to make it seem like a Shakespearean play to keep things interesting.

ChatGPT, launched by Elon Musk-funded OpenAI in November 2022, is a chatbot that answers follow-up questions, admits its mistakes and rejects inappropriate requests.