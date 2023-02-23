Charu Sinha Becomes First Woman Officer To Head 4 CRPF Sectors

New Delhi: Charu Sinha will now serve as head of four CRPF sectors after her transfer to the paramilitary force’s southern sector in Hyderabad.

With this, she has become the first woman officer to serve as the inspector general (IG) of four sectors of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In September 2020, Sinha also became the first woman officer to be posted as the Srinagar sector CRPF IG. Over the next two years, she led the force in nearly 69 anti-insurgency operations in which at least 21 terrorists were killed, officials said.

She commanded 22 battalions of around 22000 CRPF personnel in the Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal districts of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

Sinha, the first woman in the force’s leadership role in Kashmir, led a joint CRPF and J&K police team that killed top Lahkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray and another “foreign terrorist” in January 2022.

A 1996 batch Indian Police Service officer, she was also involved in anti-Maoist operations in the Bihar sector.

She oversaw the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra when it was conducted for the first time in two years after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022.Sinha’s stint in Kashmir was focussed beyond regular policing and on intelligence gathering and building bridges.