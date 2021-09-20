Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As Punjab CM

New Delhi: Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. He became the first individual from the Dalit community in Punjab to take charge of the top post.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, who was the frontrunner for the post just a few hours before Channi’s appointment, was given the post of deputy chief minister along with Brahm Mohindra.

Notably, on Saturday, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.