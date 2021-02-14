Chapundia village in Keonjhar district is bereft of Central, state schemes

Anandapur: The Chapundia village under Hatadiha block in Keonjhar district is bereft of welfare schemes of Centre and state governments.

Bhajan Sethi (75) is yet to get PM’ Awas Yojana nor state government’s housing scheme to build a house for his family. His family consists of his wife and daughter. Sethi alleged that despite his several imploring to the officials, he is yet to get benefit to live a decent life.

Sethi meets his both ends by doing manual work even at this stage of life. As Chapundia village is situated close to riverside, most of the time his hut is washed away by severe flooding.

He alleged that although most people below 60 years of age manage to get old age pension, the authorities are yet find him eligible to sanction in favour of him.

Ratnakar Kabi, a social activist of Mo Adhikar Sangathan alleged that most of the eligible persons of the village are yet to get the benefit of schemes initiated by Central as well as state governments. Kabi said his organization will ensure that the eligible people of Chapundia village avail the benefit of Central and state schemes.