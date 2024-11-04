Srinagar: There was ruckus in the newly elected Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Monday morning – as it held its first sitting in six years – after People’s Democratic Party lawmaker Wahid Parra tabled an impromptu resolution against the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers resisted Mr Parra’s resolution, even as the Speaker, Rahim Rather of the ruling National Conference, said he had not yet admitted any such motion.

The BJP-led centre revoked Article 370 five years ago, in a contentious move marked by furious protests from political parties and politicians in Jammu and the Kashmir Valley.

The revocation was challenged in the Supreme Court that, in December last year, ruled the provision a “temporary” one and upheld the central government’s move to scrap it.

Article 370 had given J&K special status and privileges. Post its removal the central government also split the former state into two union territories – that of J&K and, separately, Ladakh.