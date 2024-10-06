Balasore, The OSSC Statistical Assistant Recruitment Exam held in Balasore on Sunday was marred by allegations of a paper leak, leading to chaos at the examination center.

Aspirants claimed that the seal on the question paper packet was found open before the exam commenced, raising suspicions of a leak.

The incident occurred at an exam center in Gopalgaon, where candidates noticed the unsealed question paper packet and immediately raised concerns. The situation escalated when some aspirants alleged that the CCTV footage from the exam center had been tampered with, further fueling the controversy.

One of the candidates, Goura Hari Sahu, reported being detained by invigilators after he raised the issue. “I noticed the question paper seal was already open when we were in the exam hall. When we demanded to check the CCTV footage, they did not show us the videos and detained me instead,” Sahu stated.

The authorities, however, dismissed the allegations, attributing the open seal to a technical glitch and denying any irregularities. They assured that the exam was conducted following due procedures and that no candidate was prevented from taking the test.

