Change Of Guard In OPCC Likely To Be In May First Week

Bhubaneswar: As the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has started brainstorming to nominate the new Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), the latter is likely to announce the new chief in the first week of May this year.

Odisha Congress in-charge A Chellakumar, who arrived in the state capital today, held a discussion with MLAs and senior leaders of the party and sought their opinion on the selection of a new chief.

Speaking to media persons, Chellakumar said, “Process has started for selection of new OPCC chief. All senior leaders have suggested names. Very soon the new OPCC chief will be announced following discussion with the high command.”

“I’m happy that there will be a change of guard in OPCC. I submitted my resignation in 2019. The state in charge hasn’t discussed with me on this yet. It will be better if the party gives charge to someone who can lead from the front,” said Odisha Congress president.

ALSO READ: I’ve Already Offered To Vacate The Post But Decision Depends On AICC: Niranjan Patnaik