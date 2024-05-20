‘Chandu Champion’ Trailer launch event turned out to be mega event! Have a look at the mega night event

The trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan’s jointly produced and Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Chandu Champion’ has emerged as one of the best trailer of the year. Every since it has been dropped, the entire nation is talking about it. The extraordinary trailer presenting Kartik Aaryan’s never before seen avatar has made waves across the nation and right from the scale, soul, presentation, thrilling background score this one promises to be the biggest cinematic spectacle that everyone will be witnessing on June 14th, 2024.

The trailer has hits right chord and has mass, and class appeal, making sure that it caters audiences of every section. The mega forces of Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and Kartik Aaryan launched the trailer yesterday in Gwalior and the response was spectacular.

Kartik Aaryan’s smart approach to launch the biggest trailer of the year in hometown Gwalior made it a talk of the town affair and it turned out a night to remember.

Taking to the social media, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared glimpse from the mega event and captioned,

“A CHAMPION Launch for our #ChanduChampion trailer launch ❤️🔥 Thank You Gwalior for showering us with so much of love! 🫶

#ChanduChampion releasing in cinemas on June 14th, 2024

The trailer has taken everyone by storm and not only fans and

audiences, but celebrities are highly praising it.

The response to the Chandu Champion trailer made it clear that this is sure to go all guns blazing at the ticket window. The hardwork of Kartik Aaryan for titular character is evident in every frame and the young superstar has sweat it hard as he is set to give career defining performance in the film.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.