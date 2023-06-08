Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by mid-July: ISRO chairman

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 mission is planned to be launched by mid-July, informed ISRO chairman S Somnath while he was addressing media persons in Bengaluru today on the sidelines of an International Conference on spacecraft mission operations. The aim of the mission is to place Rover on the surface of the moon.

The ISRO Chairman has said that the Orbiter, Lander, Rover, and Propulsion modules are undergoing tests and will be integrated with the LVM3 launch vehicle. The LVM3 rocket will be ready by this month’s end and assembling Chandrayaan 3 to the rocket will be done by July beginning.

Mr Somanth informed that the Lander will soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover that will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

Another major project of Aditya L1 mission will be launched by August or by January next year. Aditya L1 satellite will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point or L1 of the Sun-Earth system to study the Su, he added.

On Gaganyaan mission that plans to send astronauts to outer space, the ISRO Chairman said that two Abort missions to test the efficacy of the Crew module, Crew Escape module, and new electronics will be done in August, unmanned mission will be by the beginning of next year and manned mission is scheduled sometime in 2024-25. He informed that the human-rated LVM3 has successfully undergone all the tests and eight major tests on the modules are progressing well without any hitch.

If CH-3 successfully lands on the moon, India will be the 4th nation to do so after the USA, Russia, and China.