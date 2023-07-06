Chandrayaan-3 to launch on July 14
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announcing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been scheduled for launch at 2:35 pm IST on 14th of July 2023 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) gave the update in a tweet.
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle yesterday, has moved to the launch pad today with LVM 3 M4 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today.
As the launch date is set for July 14, the Propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100kms lunar orbit.
