Chandrayaan-3 to launch on July 14

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announcing the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been scheduled for launch at 2:35 pm IST on 14th of July 2023 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

from SDSC, Sriharikota Stay tuned for the updates! — ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was integrated with GSLV Mark III launch vehicle yesterday, has moved to the launch pad today with LVM 3 M4 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today.

As the launch date is set for July 14, the Propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100kms lunar orbit.