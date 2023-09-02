Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover Put To Sleep, ISRO Hopes To Wake It Up On Sept 22

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday said that the Pragyan rover on the Moon has been put to sleep. The Space Centre hopes to wake it up 14 days later (Sept 22).

The rover is equipped with two payloads, the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). The payloads that transmit data to the Earth via the lander are turned off.

“The solar panel is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023,” Isro said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If the Pragyan rover does not have a “successful awakening”, it will stay on the Moon forever as India’s lunar ambassador, said ISRO.