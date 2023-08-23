Chandrayaan 3 Makes Historic Landing On Moon’s South Pole

It’s a historic day for India’s space sector as the ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole.

“Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ : Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon 🌖!. Congratulations, India🇮🇳!,” said Isro on X.

“India is on the Moon,” said ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram made safe and soft landing on the Moon’s surface.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined the historic event virtually from South Africa, congratulated ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.

“When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India,” said PM Modi on the soft landing of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.