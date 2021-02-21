Chandrayaan-3 Launch Delayed Further To 2022: ISRO Chief K Sivan

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on Sunday said Chandrayaan-3, India’s third mission to Moon, is likely to be launched in 2022.

The COVID-19 lockdown has hit several projects of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) including Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan, the country’s first manned space mission.

Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019 on board the country’s most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle.

However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India’s dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

Chandrayaan-3 is critical for ISRO as it will demonstrate India’s capabilities to make landing for further interplanetary missions.