Chandrayaan-3 Countdown Starts 1pm Today

New Delhi: Scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers at the Tirupati temple on Friday as the space agency gears up to begin the launch countdown at 1pm.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is slated to be launched at 2.35pm onboard a Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from the spaceport of Sriharikota on July 14. It will be a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch.

According to ISRO Chairman S Somanath, while Chandrayaan-2 had a success-based design, Chandrayaan-3 has a failure-based one.

“We expanded the area of landing from 500m x 500m to four km by 2.5 km. It can land anywhere, so it doesn’t limit you to target a specific point. It will target a specific point only in nominal conditions. So, if the performance is poor, it can land anywhere within that area,” Somanath said.