Chandrayaan-3: All Activities on Schedule, Rover Mobility Operations Commenced, Says ISRO

By Pragativadi News Service
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update Thurday that all activities of Chandrayaan-3 are on schedule, and that all systems are normal.

On August 24, 2023, a day after Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing, Vikram lander’s payloads were turned on.

The rover mobility operations have also begun. The SHAPE payload on the propulsion module was turned ‘ON’ on August 20.

India became the first country to land a spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation.

