Chandrayaan-3: All Activities on Schedule, Rover Mobility Operations Commenced, Says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update Thurday that all activities of Chandrayaan-3 are on schedule, and that all systems are normal.
On August 24, 2023, a day after Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing, Vikram lander’s payloads were turned on.
The rover mobility operations have also begun. The SHAPE payload on the propulsion module was turned ‘ON’ on August 20.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
All activities are on schedule.
All systems are normal.
🔸Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today.
🔸Rover mobility operations have commenced.
🔸SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday.
India became the first country to land a spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation.
