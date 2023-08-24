Chandrayaan-3: All Activities on Schedule, Rover Mobility Operations Commenced, Says ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a mission update Thurday that all activities of Chandrayaan-3 are on schedule, and that all systems are normal.

On August 24, 2023, a day after Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing, Vikram lander’s payloads were turned on.

The rover mobility operations have also begun. The SHAPE payload on the propulsion module was turned ‘ON’ on August 20.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All activities are on schedule.

All systems are normal. 🔸Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. 🔸Rover mobility operations have commenced. 🔸SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday. — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

India became the first country to land a spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday — a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation.