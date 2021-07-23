PM Modi Pays Tribute
Chandrashekhar Azad, Lokmanya Tilak Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the legendary freedom fighters, Chandrashekhar Azad and Lokmanya Tilak on their birth anniversaries, recalling their achievements in the country.

Pm took his official Twitter handle to remembering the noted freedom fighters. He wrote, “I bow to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. His thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances, when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive.”

Fondly remembering the revolutionary freedom fighter Azad, Modi said he was a valiant son of “Bharat Mata” and a remarkable man.

Notably, Chandra Shekhar Azad had vowed never to be captured by police and remain “azad” (free). Even after being surrounded by police following an encounter, he shot himself and died at the young age of 24 years in 1931.

Born in 1856, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a pioneering leader of the Indian freedom movement and his concept of “swaraj” (self-rule) caught people’s imagination.

