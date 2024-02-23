Chandrama Apartment Firing Case: Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena appears at Special Court

Bhubaneswar: Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena Friday appeared at the special court in Bhubaneswar in connection with the much-publicized Chandrama apartment shooting case. As the process of taking testimony in the court is continuing, the legislator Jena appeared in the court this morning.

While the Sanakhemundi MLA is the main accused in the shooting incident, some of his accomplices are also involved in this case.

According to the information, on Thursday, the court recorded the testimony of the investigation officer of the incident and the then Kharvel Nagar police station IIC Satyajit Mishra. Also, MLA Jena was served a notice to appear in the special court on Friday. Other accused, including the MLA, have appeared as per the order.

MLA Mr. Jena said, “It is not right for us to comment as the case in sub judice in the court. We are reaching the court on the exact date as per the order and we will accept the court’s decision.”

Jena’s lawyer Subal Kishore Parida said, “This case was planted by the police. The case has been conducted under the leadership of the police to destroy the MLA’s political career. Friday was the 5th day of evidence collection in that case. The next testimony and cross-examination have been fixed for March 16.”

On the other hand, according to the information of the public prosecutor, the then IIC Satyajit Mishra received a message on February 1, 2011. A woman said on the phone that 9 to 10 armed goons were in an apartment. The woman hung up the phone after saying this in a very frightened voice. After seeing the police, a firing took place. Some people came out of the apartment and told the police that Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena was there.

Later, 8 to 9 people were arrested in that incident. On 8th February that year, Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena was also arrested from Brahmagiri.