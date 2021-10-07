Chandbali MLA fined for ‘violating traffic rule’ in front of Puri Srimandir

Puri: Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray landed himself in trouble while he was on a visit to the Pilgrim town of Puri.

As per available information, Chandbali MLA was reportedly fined Rs 2,000 for allegedly violating traffic rule by driving his car in front of Srimandir Road in Puri.

Ray has reportedly gone to Srimandir to have darshan of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of auspicious Mahalaya on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the legislator drove through the crowded Badadanda from Mochisahi and Janhisahi to Singhadwara and parked his vehicle in front of the temple.

Puri Police slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on Ray. The zone has been declared no parking and no vending zones in order to avoid rush.

As per the latest guidelines, parking of the vehicles are being done only at Jagannath Ballav Math premise or any other designated place. While devotees enter through Singhadwar, After the Darshan, the exit is through Uttaradwar.