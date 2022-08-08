Champion Of Champions: PM Modi Congratulates PV Sindhu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning her maiden Commonwealth Games gold in badminton women’s singles in Birmingham on Monday.

Hailing Sindhu as ‘champion of champions’, PM Modi said: “The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours”.

<>

</>

Sindhu outclassed Michelle Li of Canada in straight games (21-15, 21-13) in the final.