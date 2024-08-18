Champai Soren leaves for Delhi with 6 MLAs spark switchover rumours

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren is on his way to Delhi, where he is likely to meet top BJP leaders, India Today reported on Sunday. Six more MLAs may switch sides, and they are with Soren. Soren met BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday and is reportedly in touch with Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Champai Soren was in a Kolkata Hotel last night. He took a morning flight to Delhi with his personal staff.

The six MLAs who are with Soren are Dashrath Gagrai, Ramdas Soren, Chmra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, and Samir Mohanty. These JMM MLAs are also not in touch with the Hemant Soren’s party.

For the last few days, speculations have been doing rounds that Soren along with a few MLAs may join the saffron party. On Saturday, Soren refuted the reports, saying he had no idea over speculations about him joining the BJP.

On Friday, some reports emerged saying Soren was upset about the way he was removed from the chief minister’s post after Hemant Sorent came back from jail.