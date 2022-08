Chameleon Trading Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar, Two Held

Bhubaneswar: Forest department officials have busted a Chameleon trading racket in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Bhubaneswar Range and Mancheswar Range officials conducted a raid near Vani Vihar area and arrested two wildlife criminals while striking a deal for Rs 1.5 lakh for one chameleon.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.