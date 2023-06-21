Challengers Trailer Out: Zendaya’s Super-Sexy Tennis Movie With Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor Is A Steamy Triangle

New York: Zendaya takes center stage in the exhilarating first trailer for Challengers, where she portrays Tashi Donaldson, a tennis prodigy entangled in a passionate love triangle. Joining her are Mike Faist from West Side Story fame and Josh O’Connor from The Crown, who serve as the male leads in this captivating drama. The trailer introduces a young Tashi, an unstoppable force both on and off the court, with a voice exclaiming, “She’s about to make an entire family rich.” As Zendaya’s character displays astonishing agility during matches, she garners acclaim and adoration at professional gatherings, solidifying her status as a future legend of the tennis world.

Variety notes that the film is being billed as a “romantic sports comedy” and co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. While the movie centers on the fictional Challengers tennis tournament, there’s a love triangle between the three leads, which is, of course, bound to happen when a sport has the word “love” as one of its scorelines.

As the athletic powerhouse rises up the ranks, she forms a steamy relationship with two male players Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). With all the love also comes complication, but tragedy hits when a brutal injury puts Tashi’s career come to an end. Cut to years later, Tashi makes a comeback not as a player but as a coach for Art who is also her husband. He has completely changed his professional career turning into a massive Grand Slam champion. But maintaining the top position isn’t an easy task. “I’m playing for both of us, Tashi,” says Art but his losing streak poses a great threat. The male leads bicker about who Tashi fell in love with when she makes Art enter a Challenger event for his revival.

Helmed by Luca Guadagnino, this romantic sports comedy-drama where past and present collide and Tennis and tension run high is written by Justin Kuritzkes. Challengers is set for a release on September 15.