Chak De India Fame Chitrashi Rawat Ties The Knot With Actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani; See Pics

New Delhi: Actor Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot with Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Several pictures of the newly wedded couple surfaced online on Saturday.

Apart from the sports drama Chak De India, Chitrashi has also starred in several films such as Fashion and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Dhruvaditya is also an actor. Fans have seen him in films such as The Grey, Flight, and the web series Damaged. He and Chitrashi worked together in the film Prem Mayee.