Chak De! India Actress Tanya Abrol Marries Aashish Verma
New Delhi: Tanya Abrol, who played the role of Balbir Kaur in the film, Chak De India, married Aashish Verma on Thursday, February 9. She shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it as Presenting Mr and Mrs’.
Tanya had a traditional wedding in Punjab.
Vidya Malavade, Shilpa Shukla, Seema Azmi, Chitrashi Rawat and several others attended the festivity. TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also attended the wedding.
