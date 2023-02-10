Chak De! India Actress Tanya Abrol Marries Aashish Verma

New Delhi: Tanya Abrol, who played the role of Balbir Kaur in the film, Chak De India, married Aashish Verma on Thursday, February 9. She shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it as Presenting Mr and Mrs’.

Tanya had a traditional wedding in Punjab.

Vidya Malavade, Shilpa Shukla, Seema Azmi, Chitrashi Rawat and several others attended the festivity. TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also attended the wedding.