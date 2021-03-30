Chaitra Mangalabar: Devotees Throng Taratarini Temple Despite District Admin’s Restrictions

Berhampur: Despite the Ganjam district administration’s restrictions, devotees in large numbers thronged the Taratarini Temple on the occasion of ‘Chaitra Mangalabar’ today.

Reportedly, three ASPs and 5 platoons of police force deployed at the temple to manage the crowd.

Reportedly, in view of rising cases of Covid-19, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had asked the sarpanches, Zilla Parishad members, and other officials to request those staying outside Ganjam to not visit the district.

Thousands of people from the State and outside visit the 17th-century shrine every year during this month-long weekly festival to seek blessings of the presiding Goddess of Tara Tarini.

Panic gripped residents of Ganjam on Saturday as migrant workers started returning to the district from Covid hotspot like Surat in Gujarat.

Around 500 migrant workers arrived here on Friday in the Okha-Puri Express.

Most of the returnees said they came to their villages to participate in festivals like Danda Nata and Tara Tarini.