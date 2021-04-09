Chaiti Parba Of Maa Tarini Kicks Off

Keonjhar: The famous Chaiti Parba of Maa Tarini kicked off at Ghatgaon in the district from today amid strict Covid-19 guidelines.

According to reports, the temple and district administrations have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth observance of the festival.

Keonjhar district administration that the devotees would be allowed darshan from April 9 to 12 and after April 14. The public darshan of the Goddess during the period will be allowed from 7am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7 pm every day.

Following this, devotees were allowed to have the darshan of the Goddess following rituals like Snana (bath), Majana and Sunabesha (golden attire).

The district administration has banned public darshan at Goddess Tarini temple in Ghatgaon on April 13 and 14 on Chaiti Parba and Pana Sankranti.

All the shops in the temple premises shall remain closed due to the noticeable rise in Covid cases in the state.