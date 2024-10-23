Today, the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP Government in Odisha dismissed the Chairperson and Members of the State Commission for Women, effective immediately.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) report that Chairperson Minati Behera and four other members, Swarnalata Samal, Sujata Digal, Babita Swain, and Bijaya Barwa, have been removed from their positions. An official notification from the Women and Child Development Department is expected shortly, the sources further stated.

This action occurs over four months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established its government in the state.

The Commission’s Chairperson and the four members are prominent leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Minati Behera, a BJD leader, was appointed to her second term as Chairperson in October 2022, and the other members, also from BJD, were appointed in April 2023.

Following the BJP’s rise to power in June, all BJD leaders were promptly removed from their positions in corporations, boards, and other governmental roles.

However, the BJD leaders remained in the State Commission for Women and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. As they did not voluntarily resign, the state government exercised its authority under Section 3 of the Odisha Act-1994 to remove the Chairperson and Members.

It is noteworthy that the tenure for the Chairperson and Members of the Commission is set at three years.

