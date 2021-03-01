Chain Snatcher Thrashed To Death In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A chain snatcher was allegedly beaten to death by the villagers near Barabati village under Sadar police limits in the district today.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Kumar Rout of Banisara village.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the locals caught Prabhat snatching a chain and later nabbed him before thrashing him brutally.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued Prabhat in a critical condition. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

As per reports, there were several pending cases against Prabhat in different police station limits of the district, police informed.