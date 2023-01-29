Chahal Achieves ‘Massive Milestone’ In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Making his way back to India XI, star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal attained a massive milestone during India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 International, Sunday.

Chahal provided the opening breakthrough for his team by departing New Zealand opener Finn Allen.

By the virtue of this dismissal, Chahal became the highest wicket-taker for team India in T20 Internationals.

The leggie (91* wickets in 75 matches) pipped senior India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90 wickets) to move to number position in T20Is.

Notably, Chahal sat on the bench for IND vs NZ 1st T20 and also during the ODI series.