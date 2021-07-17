CET-Bhubaneswar To Become Non-Affiliating Unitary University: Odisha Cabinet

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to the IT infrastructure of the state, the Odisha government Odisha Cabinet has approved proposal to transform the College of Engineering and Technology (CET)Bhubaneswar into a non-affiliating Unitary University.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.

CET, Bhubaneswar will be upgraded as a non-affiliating unitary university in name & style of OUTR, amendment of Odisha Civil Services (Criteria for Promotion) Rules, 1992, officials informed.

“This decision will facilitate high-quality graduate and post-graduate education, research, and industry linkage. It will also open doors for collaborative ventures for higher learning and research with universities inside and outside the country,” said the Twitter handle of CM Odisha.

The State Cabinet has also approved proposal for amendment of Odisha sub-ordinate Statistics & Economics Service Rules, 1994, amendment of the Odisha Govt Land Settlement Act, 1962, and amendment of Indian Stamp Act, 1899.