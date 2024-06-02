Certificate from driving school does not exempt holder from requirement of driving test: Centre 

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has issued a clarification regarding the rules and regulations governing Accredited Driver Training Centers (ADTC) and driving schools, in response to recent media reports.

According to a press release, the ministry has emphasized that there are no anticipated changes to the existing provisions from June 1, 2024.

Centre clarified reports in some sections of the media regarding Accredited Driver Training Centers (ADTC) and driving schools. It stated that there would be no changes to the existing rules from June 1. Earlier reports claimed that applicants might not need to undergo a driving test at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and could instead get the driving test done at accredited private driving schools.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a clarification that “rules 31B to 31J which prescribed provisions around Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC) were inserted in Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989 vide GSR 394(E) dated 07.06.2021 are applicable with effect from 01.07.2021 and no change is envisaged from 01.06.2024.”

“The accreditation for such ADTC can be granted by the State Transport Authority or any authorized agency notified by the Central Government on recommendations of any testing agency referred in rule 126 of CMVR, 1989. The certificate issued by the ADTC on successful completion of course (Form 5B) vide sub-rule (iii) of rule 31E of CMVR, 1989 exempts the holder of such certificate from the requirement of driving test under proviso to sub-rule (2) of rule 15 of CMVR, 1989,” Ministry said.

Reports have also claimed that after passing the test at private driving schools, applicants will receive a certificate. This certificate can be used to apply for a driving license without undergoing further testing at the RTO. The Ministry stated that Section 12 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988 provides for the licensing and regulation of schools or establishments that impart instruction in driving motor vehicles.

“Other types of driving schools established under rule 24 of CMVR, 1989, having less stringent requirements as compared to ADTC, also issue a certificate on successful completion of course (Form 5) vide sub-rule (d) of rule 27 of CMVR, 1989. However, this certificate does not exempt its holder from the requirement of driving test under proviso to sub-rule (2) of rule 15 of CMVR, 1989,” it clarified.

Irrespective of the exemption from the requirement of a driving test, the power to issue a driving license shall be with the licensing authority, said the Ministry.