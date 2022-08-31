CEO slammed for telling freshers to work 18 hours a day

Mumbai: The founder and chief executive of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, has invited the internet’s wrath for advising freshers to work 18 hours a day instead of trying to find work-life balance.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Deshpande writes about youngsters in their 20s should put in 18 hours a day for their jobs.

He asks them to not to “rona-dhona”, and instead “take it on the chin and be relentless”. He says that it is important to stay healthy and fit, but also important to work like this.

“I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that ‘work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla’ is important,” he wrote while literally criticising a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Netizens were obviously annoyed with this toxic motivation. Top comments included ones where people advised others not to work at Bombay Shaving Company.

Deshpande, meanwhile, edited his post to include his reply to the criticism he has been receiving. “Yikes. So much hate for 18 hour days. it’s a proxy for ‘giving your all and then some’. Edit 2 – for those wondering about culture at bsc, feel free to come any time or talk to any of our people,” he said, referring to Bombay Shaving Company as “bsc”.