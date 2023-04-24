Centurion Freedom Fighter Nilamani Samal Displeased Over Raj Bhavan’s Dilly-Dallying, Decides To Skip 100th Birthday Event

Bhubaneswar: Centurion Freedom Fighter and State Freedom Fighters’ Committee President Nilamani Samal expressed deep anger over the conduct of the authorities of Odisha Raj Bhavan.

In series of tweets, the member of the Freedom Fighters’ Welfare Board expressed his annoyance and announced to skip his 100th birthday celebration.

Reasoned: the authorities of Raj Bhavan cancelled the Governor’s programme at his birthday celebration at his native place Balipadia even though the Governor, Prof Ganeshi Lal, had himself promised the centenarian to attend the event positively.

I had the privilege of inviting the Hon’ble Governor of Odisha on 3 occasions to grace my village with his presence to celebrate my 100th birthday. Despite the Hon’ble Gov’s assurance to attend,

apathetic attitude of Raj Bhavan led to the unfortunate cancellation of the program. — NILAMANI SAMAL (@NILAMANI1923) April 24, 2023

Samal had invited the Governor thrice to be a part of his birthday celebration at his village and the Governor had also given assurance every time he met. Samal has posted some photos of him with Governor during his invitation on twitter.

However, the event had been cancelled due to the Raj Bhavan’s lackadaisical approach, he rued.

“I would visit your village and have food at your house”, the governor had assured Samal during his meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Following Governor’s consent, the Raj Bhavan authorities had assured Samal to finalize the programme and would inform him accordingly.

However, the event could not take place due to the laid-back attitude of the Raj Bhavan.

On Monday, ‘Pragativadi’ published a news piece regarding the issue.

It may be noted, Samal has been felicitated by the president of India four times. Prime Minister and Chief Minister also have honoured him.