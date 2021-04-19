Centre wishes to vaccinate every Indian in shortest possible time: PM Modi

New Delhi: Government of India has roped in the private sector in the vaccination drive right from the beginning, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said.

He said vaccination shall continue as before in Government of India vaccination centres, provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier i.e. Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age.

All vaccination (through Govt. of India and Other than Govt. of India channel) would be part of the National Vaccination Programme. Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real-time. Second dose of all existing priority groups i.e. HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years, wherever it has become due, would be given priority, for which a specific and focused strategy would be communicated to all stakeholders.

The PM said India’s National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy has been built on a systematic and strategic end-to-end approach sustainably execute the World’s Largest Vaccination Drive.

According to PM Modi’s instructions, India is in regular touch with each manufacturer, including having sent multiple inter-ministerial teams on site, to understand each one’s requirements and provide proactive and customized support in the form of grants, advance payments, more sites for production, etc to ramp up vaccine production.

Phase-I of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy was launched on 16th January 2021, prioritizing protection for our protectors, our Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs). As systems and processes stabilized, Phase-II was initiated from 1st March 2021, focusing on protecting our most vulnerable i.e. all people above 45 years of age, accounting for more than 80% Covid mortality in the country. The private sector was also roped in to augment capacity. In its Phase-III, the National Vaccine Strategy aims at liberalised vaccine pricing and scaling up of vaccine coverage.

The Emergency Use Authorisation being granted to two indigenously manufactured vaccines (Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech), and a third vaccine (Sputnik) which is manufactured abroad will eventually be manufactured in India.