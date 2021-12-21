Centre Urges States To Impose Curbs Amidst Fresh Surge In Omicron Variant

New Delhi: Amidst a fresh surge in the detection of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in the country, the Centre on Tuesday wrote to all state governments regarding preventive measures required to be taken in different parts of the country, at this stage.

In this letter, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, also asserted that Omicron is three times as infectious as the Delta variant, and war rooms must be activated to contain it.

He said in the letter that the Delta is still present in different parts of the country and asked the states to enhance restrictions and surveillance in the light of rising cases of Omicron.

“Based on current scientific evidence, the VOC Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. The Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level,” Rajesh Bhushan said.

He also urged the states to take action on areas – Containment, testing and Surveillance; Clinical Management, Vaccination, and Covid protocols and asked the states to activate war rooms to analyze trends and surges no matter how small.