Centre Urged to Start Monkeypox Testing At RMRC Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Min

Bhubaneswar: Health Minister Naba Kisore Das has said that the State Government has written to the Centre to set up a monkeypox testing facility in Odisha.

As the Union Health Ministry has notified 15 places in the country for monkeypox testing, Das suggested that monkeypox testing facility can be done at ICMR (RMRC) in Odisha.

The Odisha Health Minister said that it can be done only after permission from the Centre. “If kits are provided, monkeypox samples can be tested in Bhubaneswar,” he added.

Further, Das informed from the second week of August paediatricians, dermatologists and medical specialists will undergo training to deal with monkeypox cases.

A nodal officer will be designated for each district to coordinate with the Health Department on the status of Monkeypox, in their respective jurisdictions, Das concluded.