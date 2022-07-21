Centre unleashed political vendetta using probe agencies: Opposition

New Delhi: The Opposition on Thursday issued a joint statement condemning the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and dubbed the move ‘political vendetta’.

The Congress today accused the BJP of misusing central agencies to “silence” opposition leaders.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s party TRS, which has been attacking Congress in the state and has so far stayed away from meetings where the grand old party was present, also joined the meeting today.

“The Modi Sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner. We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society,” a joint statement released after the meeting said.

Representatives of Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Shiv Sena, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were seen inside the office of the Leader of Opposition today.

Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and Samajwadi Party were among the major opposition parties absent from the meeting.